 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Daytona Gearing Up For Rolex 24 Race

by (WMFE)

Photo from Daytona International Speedway Facebook page.

Daytona International Speedway’s “Speedweeks” kicks off Friday. Organizers say the highlight this weekend is the 55th anniversary of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, which starts Saturday afternoon. It’s a marathon 24-hour endurance race.

Speedway spokesman Andrew Booth said 55 cars from 17 different manufacturers will be turning high speed laps.

“It’s the season opening event to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. It’s North America’s most prestigious sports car race, twice around the clock challenge, a grueling test of both man and machine,” said Booth.

“Typically, most cars have three to four drivers on each car and they’ll do driving shifts or stints, they’ll go in and out and share the driving duties for the 24 hours,” said Booth.

Four-time NASCAR Cup Champ Jeff Gordon and his team will race a Cadillac. Gordon’s gunning for his first Rolex 24 victory

Speedweeks is the ramp up to next month’s Daytona 500. The Daytona International Speedway reports it generates $1.6 billion in economic impact for the state.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP