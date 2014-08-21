Darryl Owens | Florida’s Mental Health Care In ‘Shameful’ State

The death of Robin Williams earlier this month prompted expressions of sorrow and fond tributes from celebrities and fans alike. It has also opened up discussion about depression and mental illness, difficult topics that sometimes still carry a social stigma.

In the wake of Williams’ suicide, Orlando Sentinel columnist and editorial writer Darryl Owens is reflecting on the state of mental health care in Florida. He says the spotlight now illuminating the issue is revealing failures in Florida’s mental health care system.