 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


DACA Uncertainty, Snail Invasion & WMFE’s Hold On To Summer Playlist

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

DACA, or deferred action for childhood arrivals, was introduced under the previous federal administration as a way to temporarily protect the children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Now the future of the program and those DACA recipients is up in the air. We’ll explore what uncertainty over DACA means for those recipients in Florida and what colleges are doing to support undocumented students.

Then, the city of Winter Park is trying to get rid of island apple snails from Lake Knowles and they need your help. So what is the island apple snail and why is it causing problems?

And, if you feel like summer’s fading fast we have a playlist for you. Dan Harshbarger and Tony Mickle from Beemo join us to talk about the ‘Hold on to Summer’ playlist, and they have haikus and words of wisdom for young musicians.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP