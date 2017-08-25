DACA Uncertainty, Snail Invasion & WMFE’s Hold On To Summer Playlist

DACA, or deferred action for childhood arrivals, was introduced under the previous federal administration as a way to temporarily protect the children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Now the future of the program and those DACA recipients is up in the air. We’ll explore what uncertainty over DACA means for those recipients in Florida and what colleges are doing to support undocumented students.

Then, the city of Winter Park is trying to get rid of island apple snails from Lake Knowles and they need your help. So what is the island apple snail and why is it causing problems?

And, if you feel like summer’s fading fast we have a playlist for you. Dan Harshbarger and Tony Mickle from Beemo join us to talk about the ‘Hold on to Summer’ playlist, and they have haikus and words of wisdom for young musicians.