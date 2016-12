Curtains Rise on Doctor Phillips Performing Arts Center

Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is ready for patrons. Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony opens the doors to the towering glass structure, occupying two city blocks downtown.

The main stage seats 2,700 people, it has a lawn out front for community performances, educational facilities, and cozy spots for intermission

Politicians and philanthropists offered their support before the big moment from center President Kathy Ramsberger.

“We are transforming not just how the world perceives us, but how see ourselves,” says Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called the event “a once in a lifetime day and event in the life of our city.”

The Dr. Phillips Center opening is over budget and behind schedule. It also follows a $9.5 million settlement over a legal dispute with contractors.

Despite those troubles, the show will go on – with two weeks of premier events.

Singers lined the main staircase in the lobby, previewing the sights and sounds to come.

Orlando’s own Sisaundra Lewis from The Voice opened the ceremony with her rendition of the National Anthem. Listen back: