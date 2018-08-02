CT Scanners Aren’t Just for Hospital Docs Anymore: Orange County Medical Examiner Gets the Technology

The Orange County medical examiner wants to be the first in Florida to use CT scanning technology for autopsies.

County commissioners approved more than $530,000 to buy a CT machine.

Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany says the new technology would allow his staff to complete autopsies quicker and more accurately.

It would help with the response to mass casualities like the Pulse shooting or work with families whose religious or cultural beliefs are opposed to traditional autopsies.

To listen to the full conversation between Dr. Stephany and health reporter Danielle Prieur, please click on the clip above.