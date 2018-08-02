 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


CT Scanners Aren’t Just for Hospital Docs Anymore: Orange County Medical Examiner Gets the Technology

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
The District 9 Medical Examiner will use new CT scanning technology to view injuries especially when dealing with mass casualties or families who won't autopsy their loved ones for religious reasons. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The District 9 Medical Examiner will use new CT scanning technology to view injuries especially when dealing with mass casualties or families who won't autopsy their loved ones for religious reasons. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The Orange County medical examiner wants to be the first in Florida to use CT scanning technology for autopsies.

County commissioners approved more than $530,000 to buy a CT machine.

Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany says the new technology would allow his staff to complete autopsies quicker and more accurately.

It would help with the response to mass casualities like the Pulse shooting or work with families whose religious or cultural beliefs are opposed to traditional autopsies.

To listen to the full conversation between Dr. Stephany and health reporter Danielle Prieur, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP