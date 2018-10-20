 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Crisis At Bethune Cookman University

by (WMFE)
Bethune-Cookman University is facing an “existential threat.”That’s according to the interim president Hubert Grimes, who talked to reporters this week about the university’s ballooning debt and other issues that have contributed to the crisis.

From our Education Desk, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talked to Annie Martin, who covers higher education for the Orlando Sentinel, about the Bethune Cookman crisis.

