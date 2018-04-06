 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Cowboys & Cowgirls Compete For Big Prize Money In Kissimmee

by (WMFE)

A cowboy rides toward the Silver Spurs Arena, Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE

Rodeo contestants will compete for $1 million in prize money at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee this weekend.

Cowboys and cowgirls compete in events like steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo senior account manager  Lydia Bell said it’s the second biggest rodeo in the country.

“The whole reason it started was for the weekend warrior cowboys, who were unable to rodeo full time, to make it to the Wrangler national finals in Las Vegas” said Bell.

“We have the top 200 plus contestants from across the US and Mexico, who have spent their whole year qualifying in their regions to come here and have the opportunity to compete for a million dollars cash,”

Last year 15,000 people visited the rodeo over four days, and Bell said this year they expect about 20% more spectators.

She said the rodeo has a $3 million economic impact on Osceola County.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP