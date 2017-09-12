County Considers Long-Term Housing For Residents Of Flooded West Orange Neighborhood

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs says it will be some time before residents of a flooded west Orange County neighborhood can return home.

Some 150 Orlo Vista residents were rescued early Monday from fast-rising water. Five-hundred homes were affected by the Irma-related flooding.

“That’s to my knowledge that’s really the greatest need that we have is that community,” Jacobs says.

For some residents the water has receeded enough to return home. For others Jacobs says the county is considering long-term shelter options.