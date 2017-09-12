 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
County Considers Long-Term Housing For Residents Of Flooded West Orange Neighborhood

by (WMFE)

Some residents of Orlo Vista say they lost everything. Photo by Amy Green

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs says it will be some time before residents of a flooded west Orange County neighborhood can return home.

Some 150 Orlo Vista residents were rescued early Monday from fast-rising water. Five-hundred homes were affected by the Irma-related flooding.

“That’s to my knowledge that’s really the greatest need that we have is that community,” Jacobs says.

For some residents the water has receeded enough to return home. For others Jacobs says the county is considering long-term shelter options.

 

 


