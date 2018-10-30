County Commissioners To Vote On Pulse Memorial Funding

Orange County commissioners will vote Tuesday on a $10 million request from the onePULSE Foundation for a permanent memorial and museum.

The money would go toward land acquisitions expanding the site of the 2016 mass shooting that left 49 dead. Dozens more were wounded at the Pulse nightclub.

An advisory committee recommended last month granting the onePULSE Foundation’s request using tourism development tax money.

Plans call for a memorial and museum at Pulse modeled after others like the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum and National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

A rough estimate is that a Pulse memorial and museum would open in 2022 and draw some 300,000 people a year.