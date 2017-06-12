 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Counselors Working Across The City For Orlando United Day

Pulse nightclub./Photo: Catherine Welch

Dozens of counselors are working at sites across the city for Orlando United Day. Events are being held throughout the day to commemorate the 49 victims of the shooting at Pulse, one year ago.

Yasmin Flasterstein, program director of Orlando United Counseling at the Mental Health Association of Central Florida, said anniversaries of traumatic events are very difficult for the survivors.

“We’re going to be at every single Pulse related event with counselors that can people can come sit down and talk to. If anyone is eligible for our program they’re going to be connected to resources so they can continue that counselling,” said Flasterstein.

“In addition to having counselors at events themselves, we also have a walk in center at the Mental Health Association on June 12th and June 13th from 2 to 6 pm, for anybody that wants to just sit down and talk to someone,” she said.

Orlando United Counselling has 48 counselors, and Flasterstein said they are pooling resources with other organizations to make sure there are enough available on the day.

Hispanic Family Counseling will also have therapists at the concert at Lake Eola tonight. Hispanic Family Counselling said 30 of its 47 therapists are bilingual in English and Spanish. The organization had to hire more bilingual therapists last year to cope with the increase in clients.

 

 


