Counseling Services Continue Day After Pulse One-Year Mark

Hispanic Family Counseling’s Orlando and Kissimmee offices are open Tuesday for free counseling for anyone in need. The organization worked in conjunction with the city for support at Monday’s Lake Eola event to mark one year since the Pulse shooting.

Therapist Marsha Mena was one of 17 counselors wearing bright yellow shirts that said “Are you feeling sad? Come talk to us” in English and Spanish.

“We were helping them, escorting them to the event, making sure no media was around or anyone, just to make them feel safe,” said Mena.

She said the counselors had conversations throughout the day but also functioned like ushers giving out water and ponchos for the rain.

Bilingual counselors are on hand Tuesday. The Mental Health Association of Central Florida also has counseling walk-in hours until 6 p.m. Tuesday.


