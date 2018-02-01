 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Could Boating, Fishing Or Swimming Make You Sick? Study Says Yes

by (WMFE)

Satellite Beach. Photo by Amy Green

A new study shows that boating and swimming can make you sick.

The study attributes some 90 million cases of gastrointestinal, respiratory and other illnesses to water-related recreational activities.

The study focuses on illnesses like those of the ear, eye and skin that result from recreational activities involving lakes, oceans and rivers.

The estimated cost is at nearly $3 billion a year in lost wages and other expenses.

Sam Dorevitch of the University of Illinois at Chicago says the illnesses represent some 2 percent of all water-related recreational use in the U.S.

He says the number could be higher, as the relationship would be hard to establish if the patient waits a few days after boating before visiting the doctor.

Dorevitch says the findings justify infrastructure projects aimed at improving water quality.


