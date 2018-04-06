Cooking Classes Aren’t Just for Culinary Students Anymore at Local Medical School

More than half of adults in Florida are obese. University of Central Florida is addressing this problem with a new culinary medicine course.

Students visit local farms like Frog Song Organics owned by Amy Van Scoik where they learn how to make healthy eating an affordable and sustainable choice.

“So making sure that people know about these opportunities so that they can make the most out of limited resources by accessing some of these resources is really helpful.”

There are currently twelve students in the class.

