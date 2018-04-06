 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Cooking Classes Aren’t Just for Culinary Students Anymore at Local Medical School

by (WMFE)
Students tour farms and get cooking demonstrations from dietitians and chefs as part of the class. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

More than half of adults in Florida are obese. University of Central Florida is addressing this problem with a new culinary medicine course.

Students visit local farms like Frog Song Organics owned by Amy Van Scoik where they learn how to make healthy eating an affordable and sustainable choice.

“So making sure that people know about these opportunities so that they can make the most out of limited resources by accessing some of these resources is really helpful.”

There are currently twelve students in the class.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

