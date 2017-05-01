 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CONVERSATIONS: Wildfires Spread As Parched Florida Landscape Burns

by (WMFE)
Florida leaders are calling this the most active wildfire season since 2011. The blazes prompted a state of emergency, evacuations and closures of major highways, including in central Florida.

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green stepped through the parched wiregrass and saw palmetto of the Disney Wilderness Preserve, where she talked with Nature Conservancy fire manager Zach Prusak about why this wildfire season is unusual.

Nature Conservancy fire manager Zach Prusak says fire is necessary to maintain landscapes like this one at the Disney Wilderness Preserve. Photo by Amy Green


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

