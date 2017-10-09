 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


CONVERSATIONS: Town Hall Meeting Marks Beginning Of Discussion On Pulse Memorial

by (WMFE)
One year after the Pulse shooting, the community gathers at the club for vigils and remembrance. Photo: Joey Roulette

The formal conversation on what a permanent Pulse memorial and museum should look like begins Monday with a town hall meeting at the Orlando Repertory Theatre.

It’s the first in a series of meetings aimed at developing a permanent memorial.

90.7’s Amy Green talked with journalist Indira Lakshmanan, who will moderate the meeting. Click the player above to listen.

Monday night’s town hall is at capacity, but 90.7 News will record the meeting and post the audio later this week on our website.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations.

