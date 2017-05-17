 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


CONVERSATIONS: Inside Ambitous Plans For Pulse Memorial And Museum

by (WMFE)
Pulse owner Barbara Poma wants to let survivors, family members and the community decide what kind of memorial and museum rises up here. Photo by Amy Green

Nearly a year after the Pulse mass shooting, owner Barbara Poma says she’s turning over plans for a memorial to the survivors and family members at the heart of the massacre.

Poma is leading an ambitious effort to establish a memorial and museum at the gay nightclub, the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

90.7’s Amy Green met with Poma outside of Pulse to talk about the details. Press play on the audio player above.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

