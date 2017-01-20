 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CONVERSATIONS: A Celebration Of Lake Apopka Birding With Multi-Million-Dollar Restoration As Backdrop

Jim Thomas remembers fishing for bass in Lake Apopka as a child. Photo by Amy Green

The 5th annual Lake Apopka Wildlife Festival and Birdapalooza is Saturday.

The event is taking place as the lake undergoes a multi-million-dollar restoration aimed at transforming it from one of the state’s most polluted to one of the best for bird-watching.

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green talked with Jim Thomas of the Friends of Lake Apopka about the rebounding 50-square-mile lake, one of the state’s largest.


