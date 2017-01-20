CONVERSATIONS: A Celebration Of Lake Apopka Birding With Multi-Million-Dollar Restoration As Backdrop

The 5th annual Lake Apopka Wildlife Festival and Birdapalooza is Saturday.

The event is taking place as the lake undergoes a multi-million-dollar restoration aimed at transforming it from one of the state’s most polluted to one of the best for bird-watching.

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green talked with Jim Thomas of the Friends of Lake Apopka about the rebounding 50-square-mile lake, one of the state’s largest.