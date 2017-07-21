Conversation: Tackling Brevard County’s Septic Systems

More than 80,000 septic systems are in Brevard County, and the vast majority of them contribute to groundwater that ends up in the troubled Indian River Lagoon.

A $303 million lagoon cleanup is getting underway after county voters last fall overwhelming approved a sales tax funding it. Among the biggest targets: septic systems.

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green met up with Leesa Souto of the Marine Resources Council to find out how the septic systems and restoration effort is going.