Environment


Conversation: Tackling Brevard County’s Septic Systems

by Amy Green (WMFE)
Leesa Souto with the Marine Resources Council/Photo: Amy Green, WMFE

More than 80,000 septic systems are in Brevard County, and the vast majority of them contribute to groundwater that ends up in the troubled Indian River Lagoon.

A $303 million lagoon cleanup is getting underway after county voters last fall overwhelming approved a sales tax funding it. Among the biggest targets: septic systems.

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green met up with Leesa Souto of the Marine Resources Council to find out how the septic systems and restoration effort is going.


