Conference in Orlando Wants to Make Pride Events More Inclusive for Gender Non-Conforming and Transgender Folks

Representatives from LGBTQ groups in 11 states including Florida will meet with local leaders, police enforcement, and tourism representatives at the Pose conference to discuss best practices for making Pride events more inclusive. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orlando nonprofit Come Out with Pride is hosting an educational conference for groups who plan Pride festivals throughout the South.

Representatives from LGBTQ groups in 11 states including Florida will meet with local leaders, police enforcement, and tourism representatives at the Pose conference to discuss best practices for making Pride events more inclusive.

Central Florida nonprofits Zebra Coalition, Equality Florida and The LGBT Center will host information sessions putting a special emphasis on making planning boards and the events more welcoming to a new generation of gender-nonconforming and transgender participants.

In a statement, Buddy Dyer said “I am proud to say Orlando has one of the largest LGBTQ communities in the country and Come out with Pride is an important partner in making our resident and visitors feel welcome and respected.”

The conference runs from February 7 through February 10 at the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Lake Buena Vista.


