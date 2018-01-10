 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Concern In Florida Continues Even As Trump Administration Bans Oil Drilling

Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green

There’s still concern in Florida the Trump administration’s reversal on oil drilling isn’t enough.

The Trump administration’s sudden ban on oil drilling near Florida comes days after a five-year plan was announced vastly expanding drilling in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Erin Handy of the advocacy group Oceana is expressing relief but also concern that even as drilling is banned off Florida’s coasts, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke supports a method of exploration called seismic air gun blasting.

“If Zinke says we’ll still allow seismic air gun blasting then one day there may be drilling.”

She says four permit requests for seismic air gun blasting off Florida’s Atlantic coast are under review. If approved the exploration could begin later this year.

The Trump administration’s five-year proposal on drilling faces a 60-day comment period.


