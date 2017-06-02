 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Community Groups Launch Campaign in Orlando For Local Protections From Federal Immigration Policy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A coalition of thirty community groups is asking law enforcement agencies across central Florida to protect residents as federal immigration policies grow stricter. The TRUST Orlando Coalition will announce plans Saturday to work with elected officials and police on an agreement that would prevent profiling based on skin color or legal status.

“Folks are afraid to report because their immigration status will be put into question. The victim’s immigration status will be put into question—whether they’re undocumented or not,” said Jonathan Alingu, member of the group.

Several cities across the United States have implemented the TRUST act. Under it, law enforcement do not willingly detain undocumented immigrants for federal officials.

Alingu said it is important to place the public safety of residents over policy.

“This is the choice of local and state law enforcement and elected officials on making Orlando a very welcoming and inclusive place—no matter where they’re from.”

Orlando District 2 commissioner Tony Ortiz is in support of the coalition.


