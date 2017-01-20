Comedy Fest, Lake Eola Rally, WP Playhouse and Local Author Event

The Orlando Indie Comedy Festival is back for its third year in the Milk District with great headliners including the Liberal Redneck (google it. He’s about to get his own TV show.) Plus 30 showcase performances by tons of other great comics. The all access pass is the cost of 1/8th of a Level one improv class at Upright Citizens Brigade aka cheap! The festival runs all weekend including tonight in the Milk District. For tickets go to orlandoindiecomedy.com.

In conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington, Orlando will hold a rally in solidarity as peaceful advocates and defenders of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families. The uplifting and inclusive event takes place Saturday 1 to 4 at Lake Eola Amphitheatre.

At Millie’s impromptu bachelorette party, she and her best friends dive into age-old questions about love, marriage and the dating game! Lady time! The fun comes with music from the 60a and 70s in the live musical show “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” taking place at the Winter Park Playhouse all weekend long. For tickets google Winter Park Playhouse!

Enjoy listening to two local authors Kelly Luce and Dan Lopez read from their works and answer questions during Functionally Literate Saturday at 7 at Blue Bamboo Center in Winter Park. Go to burrowpress for more information.