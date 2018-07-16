 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Cocoa Beach Testing Dog-Friendly Beach Policy

by Christen Kelley (WMFE)

Dogs are allowed on certain beaches before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Photo courtesy of Max Pixel.

Beachgoers can now bring their furry friends to Cocoa Beach.

The city’s temporary ordinance allows leashed dogs on beaches from 4th Street South to the north side of Murkshe Park, from 6 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. The city is testing out the dog-friendly policy for the next six months before they decide whether to keep it permanently.

City Commissioner Ed Martinez, who owns three dogs himself, said Cocoa Beach is giving dog owners what they’ve been asking for.

“I’ve actually gotten a lot of positive feedback on social media,” Martinez said. “As I was walking the beach yesterday, a lot of long-time residents came up to me and were thankful, and I saw a lot of people walking their dogs.”

The city asks pet owners to clean up after their dogs and to keep them within designated areas, away from sand dunes and sea turtle nests. Violators face a $250 fine.


