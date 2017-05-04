 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Cocaine Found In 5 Greyhounds Following Florida Races

by Tamara Lush (AP)

Photo: Wikimeida Commons

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have revoked a racing greyhound trainer’s license after five dogs tested positive for cocaine in their systems.

According to records from the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Malcolm McAllister’s racing license was revoked on April 24.

Urine samples for the dogs were taken by state employees following a race in January.

McAllister did not return calls to a number listed in public records. He didn’t dispute the findings and waived his right to a hearing. He wrote in a note to the agency that someone he’d hired either dropped or administered the drug, and that it wasn’t him.

Records show Florida’s greyhound industry has had 46 cocaine positives since 2008.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the story Thursday.


