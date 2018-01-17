 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Coalition For The Homeless Offer Shelter For Cold Nights Ahead

by Dylan Lyons (WMFE)

File Photo: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs (center) were among those who cut the ribbon at the Coalition for the Homeless's new downtown Orlando facility.

Anyone looking for shelter on this chilly Wednesday night will be accepted by the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

Spokeswoman Tracie Morris said there will be no space limitations tonight or tomorrow night. She said the coalition will provide additional aid.

“They’ll come in, they’ll have a dinner a warm meal for dinner and they can take a shower,” said Morris. “They’ll have a warm blanket and just space to kind of spread out a little bit. The next morning we’ll serve breakfast.”

The shelter is in downtown Orlando and will open at 7 p.m. for men, women and families.


