 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Climate Lab Explosion Reported At Florida Air Force Base

by Associated Press (AP)

Photo: U.S. Air Force

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A lab explosion at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida led to some brief evacuations and a base lockdown, but no injuries have been reported. The base is now operating normally.

Eglin officials said on their Twitter account that the explosion happened Wednesday morning at the McKinley Climatic Lab near where methyl chloride was present. Officials said smoke produced by the explosion didn’t contain the gas, which was once widely used as a refrigerant and can cause severe neurological problems in humans.

A “shelter in place” order at the base outside Pensacola was lifted by noon and a nearby public roadway was reopened.

No other details were immediately available. Air Force officials are investigating.

The lab has chambers in which any climatic environment in the world can be simulated.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP