Cleaning Up Florida Springs

Governor Ron DeSantis is pledging $50 million for springs cleanup. Environmentalists have been sounding the alarm for years about the declining quality of Florida’s numerous springs and waterways.

Springs that were once crystal clear are now plagued with algae caused by nutrient pollution. That’s a problem, not just for tourists and Floridians who flock to the springs in summertime, but the wildlife too. Algal blooms disrupt the ecosystem, choking the native vegetation.

So how will that $50 million be spent and is it going to be enough?

Joining Intersection are 90.7’s environmental reporter Amy Green, Clay Henderson with the Stetson University Water Institute and Russell Bryant former board member with Friends of Wekiva, who swims in the Wekiva Springs every day.