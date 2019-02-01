 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Cleaning Up Florida Springs

Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

Governor Ron DeSantis is pledging $50 million for springs cleanup. Environmentalists have been sounding the alarm for years about the declining quality of Florida’s numerous springs and waterways.

Springs that were once crystal clear are now plagued with algae caused by nutrient pollution. That’s a problem, not just for tourists and Floridians who flock to the springs in summertime, but the wildlife too. Algal blooms disrupt the ecosystem, choking the native vegetation.

So how will that $50 million be spent and is it going to be enough?

Joining Intersection are 90.7’s environmental reporter Amy Green, Clay Henderson with the Stetson University Water Institute and Russell Bryant former board member with Friends of Wekiva, who swims in the Wekiva Springs every day. 

 


