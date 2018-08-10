City of Orlando’s Hackathon Encourages Residents to Solve Problems Using Coding

Tomorrow is the National Civic Day of Hacking.

Residents can work collaboratively on solutions to city-wide problems. City of Orlando’s Innovation Director Matt Broffman says technical and graphic design experts will be on hand to help them bring their visions to life.

“There’s a great community that has been built over the years. Someone whose learning a new programming language. Or someone whose just learning to code. Or someone who can do design work.”

Past projects have included an app that took tourists on a guided tour of the city. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. 6:30 p.m. at Starter Studio in downtown Orlando.

