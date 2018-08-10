 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


City of Orlando’s Hackathon Encourages Residents to Solve Problems Using Coding

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Coding language might be a solution to city-wide problems addressed at hackathon. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Coding language might be a solution to city-wide problems addressed at hackathon. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Tomorrow is the National Civic Day of Hacking.

Residents can work collaboratively on solutions to city-wide problems. City of Orlando’s Innovation Director Matt Broffman says technical and graphic design experts will be on hand to help them bring their visions to life.

“There’s a great community that has been built over the years. Someone whose learning a new programming language. Or someone whose just learning to code. Or someone who can do design work.”

Past projects have included an app that took tourists on a guided tour of the city. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. 6:30 p.m. at Starter Studio in downtown Orlando.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP