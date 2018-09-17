The city of Kissimmee celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month at city hall Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The celebration from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. is free to the public and will include Hispanic and Latin foods, music, local salsa and flamenco dancers, singers, and an art exhibit.

Communications & Public Affairs Officer Melissa Zayas-Moreno said the celebration recognizes Osceola County’s diversity.

“We take this moment to recognize the contributions made by the Hispanics and Latin Americans here in the city and also in Central Florida,” said Zayas-Moreno.

According to the 2017 Census 63.1 % of Kissimmee’s population is Hispanic or Latino.

Zayas-Moreno said different cultures represented at the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration include Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain.

“No matter where you’re from we’re going to gather here and be celebrating together,” said Zayas-Moreno.

Zayas-Moreno says they are expecting about 50 attendees.