City, County Sign Off On Sanford-Burnham Transfer to UCF

The Sanford Burnham Prebys building at Lake Nona will be transferred to the University of Central Florida.

The UCF Board of Trustees, Orlando City Council and Orange County Commission voted this week to approve the $50 million deal.

The university says it will repurpose the medical research facility into a comprehensive cancer research and treatment center. UCF plans to move into the building by December 1st.

Sanford Burnham was brought to Florida in 2006 with an incentive package worth over $300 million. Ten years later the company announced it was leaving.