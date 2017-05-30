Check Out a Book, Chat with a Social Worker

Orange County Public Libraries now has a social worker on staff. On Tuesdays Dr. Stem Mahlatini works out of an office at the Orlando Public Library, which is where 90.7’s Matthew Peddie meet her. Peddie talked with Dr. Stem about her work and why the library is an ideal place for a social worker.

“What I bring now through our program, The Right Services at The Right Time, is bridging the gap. I now am the person that can help them take the information and make it into action,” said Stem.

The position is funded through Institute of Museum and Library Services, or IMLS money.