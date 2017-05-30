 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Check Out a Book, Chat with a Social Worker

by Talia Blake (WMFE)
The Orange County Public Library System's social worker Dr. Stem Mahlatini

Orange County Public Libraries now has a social worker on staff. On Tuesdays Dr. Stem Mahlatini works out of an office at the Orlando Public Library, which is where 90.7’s Matthew Peddie meet her. Peddie talked with Dr. Stem  about her work and why the library is an ideal place for a social worker. 

“What I bring now through our program, The Right Services at The Right Time, is bridging the gap. I now am the person that can help them take the information and make it into action,” said Stem.

The position is funded through Institute of Museum and Library Services, or IMLS money.


