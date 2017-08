Chart: See How Much Health Individual Insurance Rates Could Go Up in 2018

The federal government released more details were released Wednesday about how much health insurance rates could increase next year in Florida — and the spike could be dramatic for some.

For individuals buying plans on HealthCare.Gov exchanges, the increase is 17.8 percent on average. But now the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have released a breakdown of all the different polices in Florida, and how much each of those plans will go up.

Of the 58 plans offered by eight insurance companies, the increases range from less than 2 percent on the small side to 137 percent at the highest. But that includes plans with small numbers of people.

Looking just at insurers who had more than 10,000 Obamacare individual customers in 2015, Cigna stands out with a proposed rate increase of 83 percent. In documents, they say medical costs are going up, and people are sicker.

Molina Healthcare is asking for a 37- to 44-percent hike next year, while AvMed wants a 38- to 43- percent hike. On the lower end, Health Options, an affiliate of Florida Blue, is asking for a 6- to 11- percent increase. Florida Blue, the state’s largest insurer by far, is asking for rates to go up on its plans anywhere from 9 to 24 percent.

Insurers are also keeping a wary eye on Washington, where President Donald Trump has threatened to cut cost-sharing reductions for health insurance. If that happens, expect rates to go up even higher.

Nationwide, 19 counties with more than 13,000 are expected to have zero insurance companies selling Obamacare plans next year, while more than 2.3 million people in 40 percent of counties will have just one insurance company selling.

Check here to search for health insurance companies in Florida, or look below to see a list of insurance companies selling individual plans on the exchange or off of it.

Insurer Marketed name Plan name Increase requested 2015 ACA Enrollees Rank by ACA enrollees Date effective Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Florida Blue BlueOptions Plus Dental – Individual – 16842FL023 18.14% 318,117 1 1/1/2018 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Florida Blue BlueOptions – Individual – 16842FL007 24.65% 318,117 1 1/1/2018 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Florida Blue BlueSelect Plus Dental – Individual – 16842FL024 14.52% 318,117 1 1/1/2018 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Florida Blue BlueSelect – Individual – 16842FL012 9.32% 318,117 1 1/1/2018 Molina Healthcare of Florida, Inc Molina Healthcare of Florida, Inc Molina Healthcare of Florida,Inc – Individual – 54172FL001 37.09% 133,199 2 1/1/2018 Molina Healthcare of Florida, Inc Molina Healthcare of Florida, Inc Molina Marketplace Options – Individual – 54172FL002 44.67% 133,199 2 1/1/2018 Health Options, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate myBlue Plus Dental – Individual – 30252FL010 6.31% 87,389 3 1/1/2018 Health Options, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate BlueCare – Individual – 30252FL002 9.69% 87,389 3 1/1/2018 Health Options, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate MyBlue – Individual – 30252FL007 7.72% 87,389 3 1/1/2018 Health Options, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate BlueCare Plus Dental – Individual – 30252FL009 11.29% 87,389 3 1/1/2018 Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company Cigna FL_IND_EPO – Individual – 48121FL007 82.96% 41,990 4 1/1/2018 AvMed, Inc. AvMed, Inc. IFP – Empower – Individual – 19898FL023 43.91% 9,890 5 1/1/2018 AvMed, Inc. AvMed, Inc. IFP – Engage – Individual – 19898FL022 38.72% 9,890 5 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate Gym Access IND Essential Plus Catastrophic HMO 36 – Individual – 56503FL130 6.66% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Bronze HMO HSA 6000/6550 – Individual – 56503FL226 9.64% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate Gym Access IND Essential Plus Gold HMO 63 – Individual – 56503FL139 9.19% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Silver Standardized HMO 1 – Individual – 56503FL268 8.48% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate Gym Access IND Essential Plus Bronze POS 42 – Individual – 56503FL146 7.26% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate Gym Access IND Essential Plus Bronze HMO 41 – Individual – 56503FL138 6.65% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Gold HMO 5500 – Individual – 56503FL200 10.05% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate Gym Access IND Essential Plus Silver POS 54 – Individual – 56503FL141 10.48% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Bronze HMO HSA 5500/6550 – Individual – 56503FL224 9.78% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate Gym Access IND Essential Plus Silver HMO 53 – Individual – 56503FL133 8.32% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate Gym Access IND Essential Plus Catastrophic POS 37 – Individual – 56503FL132 6.66% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Silver HMO HSA 2000/6450 – Individual – 56503FL222 8.88% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Silver POS BC 7741 – Individual – 56503FL258 5.57% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Bronze HMO BC 3841 – Individual – 56503FL253 7.85% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Gold HMO BC 5651 – Individual – 56503FL259 9.80% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Gold POS BC 5651 – Individual – 56503FL260 9.13% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Bronze POS BC 3841 – Individual – 56503FL254 7.85% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Bronze POS HSA 5500/6550 – Individual – 56503FL225 7.78% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Gold POS 5500 – Individual – 56503FL201 9.93% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Silver HMO 6400 – Individual – 56503FL204 1.67% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Silver HMO BC 0941 – Individual – 56503FL255 9.48% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Bronze Standardized HMO – Individual – 56503FL267 9.60% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Silver HMO 6600 – Individual – 56503FL206 8.36% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Silver HMO BC 7741 – Individual – 56503FL257 4.84% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Bronze POS HSA 6000/6550 – Individual – 56503FL227 9.26% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Platinum HMO BC 1941 – Individual – 56503FL263 15.35% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Platinum POS BC 1941 – Individual – 56503FL264 14.80% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Gold PREMIER TROP Essential Plus 29 – Individual – 56503FL181 10.01% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Platinum HMO 91 – Individual – 56503FL265 14.91% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Triple Option Platinum 82 – Individual – 56503FL269 14.42% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Platinum HMO 4000 – Individual – 56503FL198 15.12% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Silver POS BC 0941 – Individual – 56503FL256 11.31% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Platinum HMO BC 5841 – Individual – 56503FL261 14.59% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Gold HMO 4500 – Individual – 56503FL209 12.47% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate Gym Access IND Essential Plus Platinum HMO 65 – Individual – 56503FL140 14.53% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Platinum HMO 92 – Individual – 56503FL266 14.95% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Platinum POS 4000 – Individual – 56503FL199 14.75% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Florida Health Care Plan, Inc. Florida Blue Affiliate IND Platinum POS BC 5841 – Individual – 56503FL262 14.77% 2,842 6 1/1/2018 Freedom Life Insurance Freedom Life Insurance FL EHB FLIC 2014 – Individual – 40442FL024 106.77% 62 7 1/1/2018 Freedom Life Insurance Freedom Life Insurance FL EHB FLIC – Individual – 40442FL026 109.46% 62 7 1/1/2018 Freedom Life Insurance Freedom Life Insurance FL EHBC FLIC – Individual – 40442FL027 137.20% 62 7 1/1/2018 Freedom Life Insurance Freedom Life Insurance FL EHBC FLIC 2014 – Individual – 40442FL025 134.36% 62 7 1/1/2018 Celtic Insurance Company Sunshine Health Ambetter – Individual – 21663FL013 12.49% 8 8 1/1/2018 Celtic Insurance Company Sunshine Health Ambetter + Vision + Adult Dental – Individual – 21663FL015 11.97% 8 8 1/1/2018 Celtic Insurance Company Sunshine Health Ambetter + Vision – Individual – 21663FL014 10.89% 8 8 1/1/2018

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.



Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by Florida Hospital.