Charges Dropped Against Sabal Trail Pipeline Protesters 

by Associated Press (AP)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against 10 protesters accused of trespassing during a demonstration against a natural gas pipeline in north Florida.

Court records show the felony charges were dropped in Gilchrist County on Friday. The protesters had refused plea bargains previously offered by state prosecutors.

A press release sent on the protesters’ behalf said 10 protesters had faced felony trespassing and disorderly conduct charges for their part in the November 2016 protest against construction of the $3.2 billion, 515-mile-long Sabal Trail project.

The pipeline, which has already started operating, transports natural gas through Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

The protesters raised concerns about the leak of hazardous substances into state waters.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the project saying environment dangers were properly minimized.


