Local News


Changes Coming To Disaster Relief Centers In Orlando.

by (WMFE)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s relief center in Orlando will transition from a FEMA center over to the Small Business Administration. It will run as a loan outreach center, and that starts December 20th.  A few FEMA staff will remain.

Orange County Relief Center

Orange County Bank

2250 Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando FL 32804

Hours: Monday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile the Hurricane Maria Disaster Relief Center in the Orlando International Airport will close on December 31st.

The Disaster Relief Center is located in Terminal A, Level 1.

Ana Cruz with the City of Orlando has been helping Puerto Ricans at the center. “For them, by having this place it’s been very helpful. They know right away from this source where to go,” said Cruz.

Some 28,000 people visited the center for help with food, shelter and employment.

More than 200,000 Puerto Ricans have arrived in Florida since the hurricane hit in October.


Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

