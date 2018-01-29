Central Floridians To Attend State Of The Union Address

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address Tuesday night. And the audience will include an Orlando police officer and recent Puerto Rican transplants.

Adam Gruler was the off-duty police officer working security at the Pulse nightclub when the gunman opened fire leaving 49 dead. He will be the guest of Congresswoman Val Demings.

Congressman Daron Soto’s guest is an 18-year-old woman from Puerto Rico whose parents sent her, her younger brother and grandmother to Orlando after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. While Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy has also invited a recent arrival from Puerto Rico.

Congressmen Daniel Webster and Ron DeSantis are taking their wives.