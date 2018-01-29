 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Central Floridians To Attend State Of The Union Address

by (WMFE)
Capitol Building. Photo: Max Pixel.

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address Tuesday night. And the audience will include an Orlando police officer and recent Puerto Rican transplants.

Adam Gruler  was the off-duty police officer working security at the Pulse nightclub when the gunman opened fire leaving 49 dead. He will be the guest of Congresswoman Val Demings.

Congressman Daron Soto’s guest is an 18-year-old woman from Puerto Rico whose parents sent her, her younger brother and grandmother to Orlando after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. While Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy has also invited a recent arrival from Puerto Rico.

Congressmen Daniel Webster and Ron DeSantis are taking their wives.

 

 


