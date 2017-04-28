 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Central Florida’s Vietnamese Community to Commemorate Fall of Saigon in Peaceful Protest

by (WMFE)
Members of the Vietnamese community mark the Fall of Saigon every year in downtown Orlando. Photo: Ricky Ly.

Members of the Vietnamese community mark the Fall of Saigon every year in downtown Orlando. Photo: Ricky Ly.

Central Floridians who risked their lives to escape Vietnam forty two years ago will gather in Orlando this weekend to commemorate Black April, a pivotal moment in Vietnam War history when thousands of Vietnamese fled for the United States, many in makeshift boats.

“They’re out of gas, they’re out of food. Some being raped and some people being robbed,” said Hung Nguyen, who is organizing the commemorative ceremony. “Those are the journeys that they have experienced and at the front, you don’t see the horrible side of the people who did that.”

Their sacrifices play a strong part in Vietnamese American identity and memory. A peaceful protest is also planned to address issues Vietnamese compatriots and relatives are currently facing under the country’s community regime.

“Our protest is to make sure we protect our sovereignty, to make sure we have freedom of speech, freedom of religion. You know, those Catholic and Buddhist temples in Vietnam have been suppressed since day one,” said Nguyen.

The event will take place at the Vietnamese Business Suite at 4905 E Colonial Drive on Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, WBEZ-FM's daily ... Read Full Bio »

TOP