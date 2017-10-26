Central Florida State Attorney’s Office To Seek Death Penalty After All

The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty after all.

That’s after State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she would not seek death in any case.

A death penalty review panel of the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office unanimously agreed to seek the death penalty, but a spokeswoman for the office declined to divulge any details about the case.

The office appointed the seven-member panel after Ayala announced this spring she would not seek the death penalty in any case.

Ayala’s position prompted a legal skirmish with Gov. Rick Scott. In August the Florida Supreme Court ruled Scott had the right to reassign murder cases to a different prosecutor.

The panel is charged with reviewing the office’s every case. The spokeswoman says no details about this case will be revealed until a legal notice is filed seeking the death penalty.