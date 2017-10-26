 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Central Florida State Attorney’s Office To Seek Death Penalty After All

by (WMFE)

State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Photo: Renata Sago WMFE.

The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty after all.

That’s after State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she would not seek death in any case.

A death penalty review panel of the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office unanimously agreed to seek the death penalty, but a spokeswoman for the office declined to divulge any details about the case.

The office appointed the seven-member panel after Ayala announced this spring she would not seek the death penalty in any case.

Ayala’s position prompted a legal skirmish with Gov. Rick Scott. In August the Florida Supreme Court ruled Scott had the right to reassign murder cases to a different prosecutor.

The panel is charged with reviewing the office’s every case. The spokeswoman says no details about this case will be revealed until a legal notice is filed seeking the death penalty.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP