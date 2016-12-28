 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Central Florida Pastor To Be Part Of Trump’s Swearing-In

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Twitter/ @paula_white

A central Florida pastor is among the religious leaders tapped to participate in President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Paula White is senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center, a predominately black congregation of thousands in Apopka.

She is a spiritual advisor and longtime friend to Trump and has been described as the president-elect’s “God whisperer.”

White is one of six religious leaders who will participate in the swearing-in.

The others are Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York and the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference.

The Rev. Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse, Rabbi Marvin Hier of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Bishop Wayne Jackson of Great Faith Ministries will also take part in the inauguration.

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

