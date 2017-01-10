 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Central Florida Landlords Being Recruited To Help Combat Veteran Homelessness

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A central Florida coalition is trying to recruit more landlords to accept homeless veterans at their properties.

Local government leaders, Veterans Affairs officials and advocates for the homeless will meet Wednesday morning at First Baptist Church in Orlando.

The focus is on housing vets in Orange, Seminole and Osceola Counties.

CEO of The Apartment Association of Greater Orlando Chip Tatum said some of them face barriers to housing including blemishes on their credit, an eviction, or minor criminal offenses.

“But the difference between these folks and a traditional resident coming in off the street is that they are provided with wrap-around services from a variety of different providers throughout central Florida,” said Tatum.

Tatum said occupancy rates are high right now so finding available, affordable housing is a challenge. But he said some landlords are already successfully participating in this VA program in central Florida and across the nation.


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing

