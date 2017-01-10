Central Florida Landlords Being Recruited To Help Combat Veteran Homelessness

A central Florida coalition is trying to recruit more landlords to accept homeless veterans at their properties.

Local government leaders, Veterans Affairs officials and advocates for the homeless will meet Wednesday morning at First Baptist Church in Orlando.

The focus is on housing vets in Orange, Seminole and Osceola Counties.

CEO of The Apartment Association of Greater Orlando Chip Tatum said some of them face barriers to housing including blemishes on their credit, an eviction, or minor criminal offenses.

“But the difference between these folks and a traditional resident coming in off the street is that they are provided with wrap-around services from a variety of different providers throughout central Florida,” said Tatum.

Tatum said occupancy rates are high right now so finding available, affordable housing is a challenge. But he said some landlords are already successfully participating in this VA program in central Florida and across the nation.