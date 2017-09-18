 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Central Florida Helping Puerto Rico After Irma

by (WMFE)

CASA donation collection. Photo courtesy of Socorro Ramos-Avilés.

Puerto Ricans are eyeing Hurricane Maria. And in the aftermath of Irma, central Floridians are collecting items for Puerto Rico.

Several local organizations formed under an umbrella organization called CASA. It’s collecting items including drinking water, disposable plates, cups, personal hygiene items, sleeping bags and diapers for families on the Island. UCF students will be helping later this week. Organizer Jimmy Torres said Puerto Rico’s taking in people from the harder hit U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We are a hub where the people from St. Croix and St. Thomas are coming to Puerto Rico, so there’s people who lost everything,” said Torres.

He said Puerto Rico and those nearby Caribbean islands have a historic relationship of doing business and helping each other out.

CASA is also looking for volunteers. Organizers are hoping to ship off the first container to Puerto Rico at the end of this week. Some of the items and 25 percent of the funds will stay in central Florida for those in need after Irma.

The drop-off location is 1865 Econlockhatchee Trail.


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

