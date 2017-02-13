 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida Legislator Files House Companion Bill For Senate Reservoir Proposal

The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.

A central Florida legislator has filed the House companion bill to a Senate proposal calling for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee for Everglades restoration.

Representative Thad Altman of Rockledge filed the bill. It calls for the reservoir aimed at alleviating the toxic algae blooms that fouled Florida waters last summer.

The bill directs the state to acquire land from willing sellers. If the state does not acquire the needed land by the end of the year U.S. Sugar must sell its land under a previous agreement.

The proposal is bitterly opposed by sugar growers, who argue losing their lands threatens their way of life. U.S. Sugar is the nation’s largest producer of sugar cane.

The toxic blooms triggered emergency declarations in four counties. Among the affected waterways was the Indian River Lagoon, which stretches into central Florida.

 


