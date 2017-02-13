Central Florida Legislator Files House Companion Bill For Senate Reservoir Proposal

A central Florida legislator has filed the House companion bill to a Senate proposal calling for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee for Everglades restoration.

Representative Thad Altman of Rockledge filed the bill. It calls for the reservoir aimed at alleviating the toxic algae blooms that fouled Florida waters last summer.

The bill directs the state to acquire land from willing sellers. If the state does not acquire the needed land by the end of the year U.S. Sugar must sell its land under a previous agreement.

The proposal is bitterly opposed by sugar growers, who argue losing their lands threatens their way of life. U.S. Sugar is the nation’s largest producer of sugar cane.

The toxic blooms triggered emergency declarations in four counties. Among the affected waterways was the Indian River Lagoon, which stretches into central Florida.