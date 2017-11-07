Central Florida Efforts To Prevent Pedestrian Deaths

Undercover law enforcement officers will be at certain crosswalks across Orange County Wednesday. They’re targeting drivers who don’t yield or stop for pedestrians.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orlando police are giving citations and warnings as part of a campaign to increase pedestrian safety.

On average, three pedestrians are injured every day in Metro Orlando and at least one pedestrian is killed every week according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. They define Metro Orlando as Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties.

Amanda Day manages Best Foot Forward, a central Florida pedestrian safety initiative. She said enforcement is only part of the solution.

“What engineering improvements can be made? Anything from painting a crosswalk to moving a crosswalk, to even making recommendations of slowing some of the speeds down,” said Day.

She also said education is key. In Florida, the penalty if you don’t yield to a pedestrian includes a fine of at least $164.