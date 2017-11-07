 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Central Florida Efforts To Prevent Pedestrian Deaths

by (WMFE)
Crosswalk near Lake Eola, Orlando. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Undercover law enforcement officers will be at certain crosswalks across Orange County Wednesday. They’re targeting drivers who don’t yield or stop for pedestrians.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orlando police are giving citations and warnings as part of a campaign to increase pedestrian safety.

On average, three pedestrians are injured every day in Metro Orlando and at least one pedestrian is killed every week according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. They define Metro Orlando as Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties.

Amanda Day manages Best Foot Forward, a central Florida pedestrian safety initiative. She said enforcement is only part of the solution.

“What engineering improvements can be made? Anything from painting a crosswalk to moving a crosswalk, to even making recommendations of slowing some of the speeds down,” said Day.

She also said education is key. In Florida, the penalty if you don’t yield to a pedestrian includes a fine of at least $164.


