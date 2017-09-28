 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida Doctors Headed To Puerto Rico

Dr. Jorge Lopez is among a group of doctors from Central Florida headed to Puerto Rico. (David Harrison, Florida Hospital)

Doctors from Central Florida have arrived in Puerto Rico to deliver aid. Jorge Lopez is an ER doctor is with a group of five bilingual doctors from Central Florida now in Puerto Rico. He plans to care for patients, and assess what the hospital needs as far as supplies.

They’re bringing equipment with a hospital in Puerto Rico.

“Recently, for some reason, their ultrasound machines went bad,” Lopez said. “So we’re going down there with three ultrasound machines.”

The group plans to stay for a week. They’re also looking to see if the hospitals need mainly human resources, whether it be physicians, nurses, emergency room techs, or if they need other medical equipment.


