Local News


Central Florida Crews Heading To Help Texas With Harvey

by (WMFE)

Photo from @OrlandoFireDept's Twitter account.

State and central Florida crews are headed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey rescue and relief efforts. This includes a swift water team of 22 people called Florida Task Force 4.

The force is made up of Orlando, Orange and Seminole County Fire Departments. Also members from Winter Park and Clermont emergency personnel. Orlando Fire Department Lt. Craig Hulette said the team should arrive Monday night.

“We’re responding with four shallow water boats that are made for swift water and flood water environments and they’re specifically designed to help rescue people out of the water and get them to safety,” said Hulette.

These firefighters and EMT’s train regularly for disasters. Task Force 4 has been a team for about 15 years and has responded to Hurricanes Katrina and Ivan.

Duke Energy Florida has also sent about 100 line tech workers to help with power restoration mostly in the Houston area.


