Central Florida Congressional Delegation Steps Off Capitol Hill For Local Town Halls

Some members of central Florida’s congressional delegation are stepping off Capitol Hill and into their respective districts this week. The goal? To hear from constituents about issues that could be subject to sweeping overhaul under President Donald Trump’s new administration. The future of the Affordable Care Act has been a large concern for constituents across political affiliation. Immigration reform has sparked debate, as well, across party lines.

Republican congressman Dennis Ross of Lakeland will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Clermont.

On Friday, Democrat Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park will hold a town hall at 10 a.m. at the Oviedo-Winter Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Republican Daniel Webster of Winter Garden will hold an open house for his new district office at 11 a.m. at Sumter County Annex Buildings in The Villages.

The events are part of congressional district work weeks which take place throughout the year.