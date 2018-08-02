 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Central Florida Bear Shooting Under Investigation

by (WMFE)
Black Bear- photo courtesy of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Black Bear- photo courtesy of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the shooting of a bear in Longwood. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office notified FWC of the incident last week.

An incident report says a man shot a fairly small bear after it hissed and charged at him. The report says the bear was in the garage, pulled out trash and opened a fridge.

It’s illegal to possess, injure, shoot, collect or sell black bears in Florida. But FWC’s website states: “Anyone can defend themselves or another person from imminent threat of injury or death posed by any wildlife species.”

The agency recommends people who live near bear habitat carry bear spray.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP