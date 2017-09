Central Florida curfews will be in effect once the storm reaches us. Seminole and Orange Counties have a curfew starting Sunday night at seven. It lasts until Monday evening at six.

The Town of Melbourne Beach has a curfew from 7:30 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.

Volusia County’s curfew goes into effect a little later at 9 p.m. Sunday and runs through noon Monday.