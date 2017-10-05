 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Cape Canaveral Weather Forces Atlas V Scrub

by (WMFE)

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., (Oct. 4, 2017) A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the NROL-52 mission stands poised for launch. Photo: ULA.

An early morning launch attempt at Cape Canaveral has been scrubbed due to weather. United Launch Alliance was poised to send a classified surveillance satellite into orbit on an Atlas V rocket. Ground winds prevented Thursday morning’s launch attempt.

The mission is for the National Reconnaissance Office, a Department of Defense agency that designs, builds and operates satellites for US intelligence interests.

ULA says it will try to launch again Friday. That could mean a busy weekend on the Space Coast, with SpaceX also set to launch a commercial communications satellite this weekend. However, weather could delay both of those launches as Tropical Storm Nate moves into the area.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP