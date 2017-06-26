 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


Cape Canaveral Company Helps NASA Send Astronauts Into Deep Space

by (WMFE)

Artist's concept of SLS/Orion on the launch pad. Photo: NASA

A Cape Canaveral based company will help get NASA astronauts into deep space.

NASA selected Craig Technologies to build Universal Stage Adapter for the Space Launch System rocket.

The adapter connects the rocket to the Orion spacecraft – the capsule that holds the crew. The rocket is NASA’s most powerful and will send humans and cargo into deep space.

The adapter designed by Craig Technologies will fly on Exploration Mission 2 Orion’s first mission with a human crew slated for 2023. The contact with NASA will last up to 11 years, with Craig Technologies building as many as 7 adapters.


