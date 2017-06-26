Cape Canaveral Company Helps NASA Send Astronauts Into Deep Space

A Cape Canaveral based company will help get NASA astronauts into deep space.

NASA selected Craig Technologies to build Universal Stage Adapter for the Space Launch System rocket.

The adapter connects the rocket to the Orion spacecraft – the capsule that holds the crew. The rocket is NASA’s most powerful and will send humans and cargo into deep space.

The adapter designed by Craig Technologies will fly on Exploration Mission 2 Orion’s first mission with a human crew slated for 2023. The contact with NASA will last up to 11 years, with Craig Technologies building as many as 7 adapters.