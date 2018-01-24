Campus Free Expression Act passes First Florida House Stop 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College students in Florida may soon be able to exercise free speech anywhere on a state campus.

The Florida House’s Post-Secondary Education Subcommittee approved the Campus Free Expression Act on Tuesday. The legislation (HB 909) would end free-speech zones. Students and some free-speech advocacy groups have said the zones restrict student’s rights under the First Amendment because it restricts where they can gather or hand out literature. These zones are often away from high-traffic areas on campus.

The bill, which is sponsored by Naples Republican Rep. Bob Rommel, still has two more committees where it will be heard before possibly going to the House floor.

A similar bill is also being considered in the Florida Senate. The Senate bill (SB 1234) has not been heard yet by a committee.